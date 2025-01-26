INDIA says no to Governor RN Ravi’s At Home reception; AIADMK’ takes part

CHENNAI: The traditional “At Home” reception hosted by Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan on Republic Day once again lost its sheen with the absence of the ruling DMK and its allies.

The INDIA bloc parties, including Congress, VCK, Left parties, and MDMK, boycotted the event en masse in protest against the Governor’s ‘interference’ in the State’s administrative affairs.

The boycott was a response to Governor Ravi’s delay in approving bills passed by the Assembly and Raj Bhavan’s alleged attempts to impede the appointment of vice-chancellors to State universities.

This move was in line with their previous boycott of the Independence Day tea party hosted by the Governor in August 2024.

In contrast, the principal opposition AIADMK and its ally DMDK attended the reception, along with the BJP and its ally Tamil Manila Congress (TMC).

The event was also attended by dignitaries such as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court, KR Shriram, Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohamed Abdul Ali, judges, and film personalities.

Former Minister D Jayakumar and former MP N Balaganga represented the AIADMK at the reception. State BJP president K Annamalai, senior leaders H Raja, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and actor-turned-politician R Sarathkumar were among the prominent leaders who attended the event.

DMDK deputy secretary L K Sudhish, Parthasarathy, and IJK president TR Paarivendhar were also present at the Governor’s reception.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which was invited to the reception, chose not to attend.

Governor RN Ravi extended awards and cash prizes to a host of organisations and individuals who had extended social service at the At Home reception.

The Governor, Ravi and his wife, Laxmi Ravi, welcomed the guests and exchanged Republic Day greetings with the attendees.