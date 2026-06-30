India, Peru eye broader economic partnership as TN pitches for investment, technology collaboration

Addressing Peru’s 205th National Day reception and the accompanying business forum in Teynampet here, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana said the State and Peru were well positioned to build long-term industrial partnerships. “Tamil Nadu stands ready to work with Peru. We are looking for long-term partners,” she said, citing opportunities spanning manufacturing, trade and cultural exchanges. She also said products from Tamil Nadu, including Sivakasi’s fireworks, could find a larger market in Peru.

Peruvian Ambassador HE Javier Paulinich described Tamil Nadu as one of India’s leading industrial destinations and said Chennai had emerged as an important gateway for expanding Peru’s engagement with India. Inviting Indian companies to invest in Peru, he said cooperation in trade, education and institutional partnerships would strengthen bilateral ties.