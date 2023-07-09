'India is in grave danger under the governance of BJP led NDA alliance'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that India is in grave danger under the governance of Bharatiya Janata Party led NDA alliance.

“The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will oppose the BJP government even if it endangers its own regime in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

Criticising the BJP-led Union government for not fulfilling election promises made since 2014, the DMK president said that it was agreed in June at the opposition parties’ meeting held in Patna, Bihar that their collective goal is to defeat BJP in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.

“The DMK government has been implementing schemes such as free bus travel for women and free breakfast schemes in schools, which were our election promises. The question I wish to ask the BJP workers who are criticising these schemes is, has the BJP fulfilled any of their poll promises made since 2014? Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will retrieve black money stashed abroad and use it for the welfare of the people. He said he will create jobs for two crore people every month. But none of those have been fulfilled,” Stalin said while addressing in a wedding ceremony here.

Recalling the farmers’ protest in Delhi, the DMK leader said that the Union government has not worked for the welfare of the farmers either.

“The opposition parties which have now come together are not focusing on who should come to power, but instead on not letting the BJP come to power. Even if it endangers the DMK’s regime, we will oppose the BJP,” he added.

Slamming the Prime Minister, Stalin said that the Prime Minister has forgotten that he is in the position of Prime Minister of India and is always thinking about something.

Further, Stalin said that the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme will be launched on September 15 and through this scheme, around 1 crore women will get the monthly aid (Rs 1,000) and ‘some people’ are spreading rumours about the scheme with much envy.