India can help SL, but not unconditionally: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out the visit of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Friday, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the central government to lay conditions if India decides to help the island country financially.

In his statement, Anbumani said that Ranil will meet the Indian president and prime minister among other leaders during his visit. "His intention could be seeking aid and investment in Sri Lanka. It is not wrong to assist the nation, which is in a dire economic crisis. But, India's aid should not be unconditional, " he said.

He noted that despite receiving aid from India, Sri Lanka arrests Indian fishermen and seizes their boats. "As on date, as many as 15 Rameshwaram fishermen are in Sri Lanka and 67 boats have been seized. The Indian prime minister should urge Ranil Wickremesinghe to release the fishermen and boats unconditionally. He should also urge him to allow Tamil Nadu fishermen to fish their traditional fishing grounds, " he added.

Pointing out that Tamil parties in Sri Lanka rejected the proposal of the government regarding power-sharing, Anbumani said that issues of Tamils are yet to be resolved. "India should lay condition such as power-sharing with autonomy to Tamil people and punishment to persons, who committed war crimes and genocide in 2009 civil war. India should announce that it cannot allow Chinese spying in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka, " he said.

They urged the Indian government to clarify to Ranil Wickremesinghe that it will provide aid only if Sri Lanka accepts the conditions.