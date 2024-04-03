‘INDIA bloc will unseat PM Modi’

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that the electoral bonds exposed the Narendra Modi government’s scam involving Central agencies and opposition parties should take the issue to voters. In an interview to G Jagannath of DT Next, the Communist leader asserted that the INDIA bloc would be able to unseat the Modi regime in the polls. Excerpts:

Q.In the Lok Sabha polls in the state, the BJP has been projecting itself as a principal opposition to the DMK-led alliance. Is there a swell in the support for the BJP on the ground?

A.BJP, which is contesting the polls by floating an alliance, is trying to project itself as the main opposition to the DMK. But, the truth is different. In many constituencies, the BJP-led alliance will find it difficult even to retain its deposits. That is the reality. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has clearly said that the fight is between his party and DMK in the election. AIADMK is the main opposition both inside and outside the Assembly. However, the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, is trying to create an impression as if it is the main opposition in the state through the media.

Q.The DMK-led alliance has been winning all the elections since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state. Will it be able to continue its winning streak in 2024 too?

A.Compared to the 2019 LS polls, the DMK alliance will win all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry seat too. We are confident of getting more votes than before. In the last Parliamentary polls, AIADMK led an alliance of BJP, PMK and DMDK. In that, we won 38 out of the 39 seats in the state. In the ongoing poll campaign, there is a large crowd gathering for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s rally. The anti-Modi wave is strong in the state owing to the failure to control the price rise of essentials. The high fuel cost and LPG cylinders have impacted the lives of ordinary people who wanted to remove the BJP government from power.

Q.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been campaigning to highlight his government’s achievement of implementing developmental projects. How is the INDIA bloc going to counter it?

A.He has been repeatedly talking about the developmental works. Whose growth is he talking about? People are not benefited from the so-called development, but individuals and corporates do. People did not see any change. There is an increase in unemployment, price rise of essentials and the purchasing power of the people has gone down. The BJP’s development projection will not go down well with common people, the poor and farmers.

Apart from these issues, minorities are worried and scared over the communal politics pursued by the BJP. Under the Modi government, there is a threat to the country’s democratic system. People are aware of the misuse of central agencies and threats to the judiciary. Our people will not remain silent if there is a threat to democracy. We have seen what happened to Indira Gandhi’s government for enforcing an emergency in the country. People will not allow the continuance of the undemocratic and fascistic BJP government in power.

Q.EC has withdrawn the national party status of the CPI. Will your party be able to regain its status after the Lok Sabha poll?

A.This issue is faced by many parties not only CPI. It propped up 10 years ago. However, the Election Commission at that time did not take away the national party status considering the party’s contribution during the freedom struggle. Now the present EC has withdrawn the status. In Tamil Nadu, we have the state party status. In future, we are confident of regaining our national party status by getting more votes and expanding the party.

Q.What is your take on the Income Tax Department imposing fines on political parties, including CPI?

A.Modi government is misusing power. They wanted to create an India without the opposition parties. Their plan for one nation one election will eventually lead to one nation one party. They are moving towards that. Normally, the political parties have an exemption from paying Income Tax. Now we have been fined of Rs 11 crore. CPM has been fined Rs 15 crore. They are misusing the central agencies to bring to a standstill the functioning of the opposition parties during the polls.

In the history of independent India, no chief minister has ever been arrested. Now two chief ministers - one Hemant Soren resigned as Jharkhand CM while the Arvind Kejriwal continuing to be Delhi CM - were under arrest. We have not seen such oppression by any central government so far. CPI had been banned in the past, but a sitting CM was never been arrested. Modi is following the Hitler’s fascism.

Q.Opposition parties accused the ruling BJP of misusing the central agencies to collect money through electoral bonds from the companies. Whether the people, voters, are made aware of the issue?

A.We have to take up the issue to the public. Modi has been campaigning accusing the opposition parties of corruption. But, in reality, the electoral bonds exposed the Modi government’s scams. People are well aware of the irregularities in the electoral bonds issue. Even then, the opposition parties should take it widely to the public.

Q.What will be the result of the 18th Lok Sabha polls?

A.INDIA bloc will certainly come to power with alliances and seat sharing finalised in major states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi. The BJP is trying to create an impression by repeatedly stating that they would win 400 seats across the country. Certainly, there will be a change of government at the Centre. Only if there is a change, the country can be saved.

Q.On the question of Left parties opposing the Congress in Kerala and aligning with it elsewhere including Tamil Nadu, how do you respond to it?

A.There is no contradiction in it. In Kerala, Congress is the main opposition party and the Left Democratic Front is in power. Like the DMK and the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, the Congress and the Left are two opposing fronts in Kerala. In the 20 Lok Sabha seats, whoever wins it would belong only to the INDIA bloc. The BJP is not a force in Kerala. So, the Congress and the Left opposing each other in Kerala is not an issue and would not impact opposition unity.