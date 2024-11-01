INDIA bloc will gain from Vijay’s political plunge, says TN Congress chief

CHENNAI: Dismissing suggestions of some of his party men who want the party leadership to consider actor Vijay's TVK as an alliance option for future elections, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said that the political entry of Vijay would only be beneficial to the INDIA bloc.

Rejecting any change in the political scenario owing to Vijay’s political entry, Selvaperunthagai responding to queries at Sathyamurthy Bhavan said that, the INDIA bloc will gain from his (Vijay’s) political journey. "Whoever is wavering might feel tempted. But we are determined. INDIA bloc is determined," Selvaperunthagai said when asked whether members of the DMK-led alliance in the State are being swayed by ‘willingness’ expressed by actor Vijay to share power with allies (at the TVK conference).

The TNCC chief also concurred with DMK’s other ally VCK which made an ideological criticism of Vijay's "power share" statement.

With this, Selvaperunthagai has provided fresh reassurance to the ruling DMK on the longevity of the alliance in the backdrop of leaders of the INDIA bloc leaders in Tamil Nadu calling on Chief Minister MK Stalin and reaffirming their commitment to the front.

When journalists probed Selvaperunthagai further on the investigation into TNCC's Tirunelveli (East) district president K P K Jeyakumar Dhanasingh's mysterious death hitting a dead end under the DMK regime, the Congress leader said, "This is a 302 case, a murder case. Not all can be added. A detailed inquiry is needed. The real accused must be found. He was our district president. Even in the murder of Ramajayam (brother of a senior DMK minister KN Nehru), they (agencies) are struggling. Real culprits could not be traced. Sometimes, investigations face a challenge. So, a wrong person cannot be fixed to wrap up the case."