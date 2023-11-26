INDIA bloc is unstable, Stalin is breaking the alliance : MoS L Murugan

CHENNAI: Accusing the DMK president M K Stalin of breaking the INDIA bloc, the Union Minister of State, L Murugan on Sunday said that being a part of the alliance at the national level, Stalin started the task of breaking the INDIA bloc by saying that the next Prime Minister would be chosen by him.

"This shows that Stalin did not accept Congress leadership and Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister candidate. Also, the question arises whether Stalin is saying that Akhilesh Yadav or Mamata Banerjee or Udhayanidhi Stalin should be nominated as Prime Minister. The INDIA bloc is an unstable alliance, " Murugan told reporters here.

Murugan also urged the ruling DMK government to conduct a caste-wise census in Tamil Nadu.

"The ruling DMK is deceiving the people by claiming that they are the custodians of social justice. Just as the Mandal Commission's report was useful for the OBCs, a caste-wise census has also been completed in Bihar. Subsequently, a caste-wise census should be conducted in Tamil Nadu. The Union Government has nowhere said that caste-wise census should not be conducted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the idea that all the welfare schemes including reservation should reach every single citizen of India, " he said.

Defending the BJP leader and National Commission for Women member Kushboo for her 'Cheri' remarks, Murugan said, "Cheri also means village/town in Tamil language. Not only the Scheduled Caste people live in Cheris, but people from all castes live there. Therefore, there is no need to discuss Kushboo's comments for three days. Congress party is doing petty politics with caste fanaticism."

In a stern warning to the over-the-top (OTT) platforms, the Union Minister said that if OTT platforms do not adhere to the regulations including age censor, then the government will intervene and initiate action.

"All films will be subjected to full censorship. If the films contain ideas against the Constitution of India and the sovereignty of the nation, they will be banned and action will be taken against such films. For OTT platforms, even if there is no censor, they should be self-regulated. If OTT platforms do not adhere to the regulations including age censor, then the government will intervene and initiate action, " Murugan noted.

Exuding hope, Murugan said that BJP will form the government in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana by defeating the opposition including Congress.