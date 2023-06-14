India 5th economically developed nation, says Murugan

TIRUCHY: India is in the fifth place across the globe in terms of economically developed countries, said Union Minister L Murugan here on Tuesday.

Distributing job orders to as many as 243 aspirants under Rozgar Mela, Union Minister Murugan said, as the Prime Minister promised to provide employment to at least 10 lakh youth across the country, the Rozgar Mela programme has been launched. On Tuesday, the mela has been arranged in as many as 45 places and this is the sixth event in which 71,000 youth are distributed job orders in various capacities.

“So far, 4.20 lakh employment orders have been distributed. This has been possible through over one lakh start-up companies, which were just 500 in the previous Congress rule. Through such initiatives, India has surpassed England and became the fifth economically developed nation,” Murugan said.

Stating that the BJP-led Union government has proposed to ensure hunger free India, Murugan said, the government has been providing free rice and pulses to over 80 crore families through PDS outlets.

He also said that the NDA government has achieved a milestone in road infrastructure in the country and a wider and bigger export in the textile industry was realised. This apart, the government has expanded the metro rail services. “Before 2014, the metro rail service was available in only five cities and now, the service is available in as many as 27 cities,” said the Minister.

He also stressed that the Union government has been working on to transform India as a superpower by 2047.