Independent OPS to contest from Ramnad

CHENNAI: In an unexpected twist, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam declared that he would contest from Ramanathapuram as part of the BJP-led NDA, but on an independent symbol, to “prove the strength of his faction”.

Though BJP wished to allot more seats, the possibility of getting ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol for the candidates was low, he said, justifying the BJP’s decision to allot only 1 seat though OPS had initially sought 16.

“I want to prove the strength of our cadre. So, I want to lead from the front. The decision was taken in a bid to further our cause of winning back the ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol,” said Panneerselvam, the Bodinayakanur MLA.

“There is no dearth of respect and love” in the BJP camp, he said, exuding confidence that his victory would bring over the leaders and cadre from the rival camp.

Not hiding his disappointment while talking to DT Next, OPS supporter V Pugazhendhi said, “We have two MPs and four MLAs, including the sitting MP in Theni and two MLAs from the same constituency. It was unfair to give away the seat to Dhinakaran.”

Including him, a few senior leaders from the faction stayed away from political activities in the last two days to mark their “strong protest”.

Even as he expressed disappointment over being denied a respectable number of seats in the NDA, former MLA and election wing secretary of the faction A Subburathinam said, “We wish our leader a grand victory in the election.”