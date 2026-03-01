Indefinite hunger strike from March 5 over pay revision: Government docs

The fast will begin in Chennai and will be extended to districts across Tamil Nadu in phases in the following days, the association said.

The federation has sought a review of GO 354 issued in 2009 during the tenure of former CM Karunanidhi, which governs the pay structure and promotional avenues for government doctors. It has also demanded a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 for nearly 4,000 medical officers serving in Primary Health Centres.