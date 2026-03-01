Indefinite hunger strike from March 5 over pay revision: Government docs

CHENNAI: Escalating their long-pending protest over pay revision and career progression, the Federation of Government Doctors Associations announced on Saturday that it would launch an indefinite hunger strike from March 5, alleging that the State government had failed to address their demands.
The fast will begin in Chennai and will be extended to districts across Tamil Nadu in phases in the following days, the association said.
The federation has sought a review of GO 354 issued in 2009 during the tenure of former CM Karunanidhi, which governs the pay structure and promotional avenues for government doctors. It has also demanded a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 for nearly 4,000 medical officers serving in Primary Health Centres.
“Promotions and increments must be granted in the fourth, ninth and thirteenth year of service instead of the existing system, where career advancement is available only in the eighth, 15th, 17th and 20th year,” said Dr Akilan, state coordinator of the federation. “GO 354 was intended to ensure time-bound benefits and required review and implementation in its true spirit.”
Doctors pointed out that under the present structure, they join service at a basic pay of Rs 56,100 and reach nearly double that amount only after 20 years. “In the same period, inflation and living costs rise substantially,” they said. “Many first-generation government doctors continue to struggle with housing loans, rent and children’s education.”
The federation has urged CM Stalin to personally intervene and resolve the issue amicably. It has also called for the creation of additional doctor posts based on patient load, contending that staffing norms linked to doctor-student ratios are outdated and do not reflect the growing burden on government hospitals.
Warning that the agitation would intensify if their demands remain unaddressed, the association said the outcome of the protest would have a significant bearing on morale in the public health system, which employs nearly 20,000 government doctors across the State.