Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Nainar said more than two lakh acres of land in the Cauvery Delta region had turned barren and accused Vijay of failing to fight for the State's water rights. “The Chief Minister, who should have fought for the rights with Karnataka, did not even open his mouth on the issue. The Chief Minister has cheated the people of Tamil Nadu,” he charged.

On the alleged scam in the purchase of books for public libraries, Nainar said the BJP suspected Minister A Rajmohan's involvement, citing his statements and the delay in registering an FIR against the accused.