TIRUCHY: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of cheating Tamil Nadu's people by failing to raise the Mekedatu dam issue with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during his Delhi visit for a book-release function.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Nainar said more than two lakh acres of land in the Cauvery Delta region had turned barren and accused Vijay of failing to fight for the State's water rights. “The Chief Minister, who should have fought for the rights with Karnataka, did not even open his mouth on the issue. The Chief Minister has cheated the people of Tamil Nadu,” he charged.
On the alleged scam in the purchase of books for public libraries, Nainar said the BJP suspected Minister A Rajmohan's involvement, citing his statements and the delay in registering an FIR against the accused.
Referring to Rajmohan's sudden press briefing in Delhi, where he claimed politicians were involved in the scam, Nainar said the Minister should explain his remarks in detail. “Only after my repeated demands, the State government registered an FIR against the accused in the book scam, even after a month. Why did they delay registering a case?” he asked.
On Justice GR Swaminathan's remarks criticising CPM MP Su Venkatesan's lifestyle, Nainar defended the judge, saying people in public life should be prepared to face such criticism and that the MP should respond appropriately.
He cited CPM leader R Nallakannu's decision to donate Rs 1 crore to the party and asked Venkatesan to explain his contributions.
Nainar also criticised ministers for conducting surprise inspections across government departments, including police stations, and posting reels of their visits on social media. “In my political career, this is the first time I have seen a Minister visiting a police station at night for an inspection and checking FIRs,” he said.