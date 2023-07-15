Inculcate reading among kids, min urges teachers

TIRUCHY: Allot time for students to visit the library and cultivate reading habit, said the Tamil Nadu School Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday.

People should make reading habit a movement and teachers are a key part in ensuring the goal, he said while inaugurating the book festival in Thanjavur. The event was held as part of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s instruction to conduct a book festival in all districts on par with Chennai.

The book festival in Thanjavur houses as many as 110 stalls. “Teachers should encourage students to cultivate reading habits and allot time to visit libraries,” the minister said. Meanwhile he appealed to the general public to make use of the book festival and get the books on great personalities.

The book fair will be held till July 24 and the stalls will be open from 10 am to 9 pm. Books from Tamil Nadu Text book corporation, Tamil Nadu department of archaeology, Tamil University and Saraswathi mahal are also present in the book fair.

Promoting a unique initiative titled Thanjayilirinthu oru Thangam facilitating buyers to send books to people via book post and speed post, the minister and Thanjavur mayor Shan Ramanathan sent books to the Chief Minister.