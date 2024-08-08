Increase vegetable supply at Uzhavar Sandhais: TN agriculture minister

CHENNAI: State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare MRK Panneerselvam on Thursday advised officials to take necessary measures to increase the supply of vegetables at the 192 Uzhavar Sandhais (farmers' markets) across the state to meet consumer demand.

During a review meeting at the State Secretariat, the minister also advised farmers to use the 275 cold storage facilities in the state in a systematic manner. He said that would not only reduce post-harvest losses but also connect the farmers with major markets, processors, and consumers, as well as better implement a supply chain management plan for vegetables, fruits, and other perishables.

He urged farmer-producer companies to prepare a business plan to add value to their produce and sell them in local, state, national, and international markets.

MRK Panneerselvam added that the farmers should make full use of the amenities of regulated sale halls and instructed officials to provide all basic facilities and financial assistance to farmers and traders.

State Agriculture Secretary Apoorva and other officials were present at the meeting.