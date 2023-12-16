Begin typing your search...

Increase relief amount to Rs 10,000: Annamalai to TN govt

Annamalai's statement comes ahead of inaugurating the disbursal of relief fund by CM Stalin in Velachery on Sunday

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Dec 2023 9:44 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai has requested an increase of the flood relief amount from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 to the Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Annamalai said that since Centre is contributing 75 percent of the 900 crore relief amount the state government should provide Rs 10,000 to the people affected by floods.

Online Desk

