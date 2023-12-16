Increase relief amount to Rs 10,000: Annamalai to TN govt

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai has requested an increase of the flood relief amount from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 to the Tamil Nadu.



In a statement, Annamalai said that since Centre is contributing 75 percent of the 900 crore relief amount the state government should provide Rs 10,000 to the people affected by floods.

Annamalai's statement comes ahead of inaugurating the disbursal of relief fund by CM Stalin in Velachery on Sunday.