Increase release of Cauvery water: S Ramadoss urges Central govt

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the present release of water in the Cauvery River is insufficient for crops in the delta region to survive, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the Central government to ensure Karnataka increases the amount of water being released.

In his statement, the senior leader said that Karnataka has released 5,000 cusecs of water from KRS and Kabini dams.

"Water released from the dams will not reach the Tamil Nadu border in full. As present storage in Mettur is estimated to last till August 10, the release from Karnataka will add only 6 TMC, which can last up to August 6. After that, crops will wither," he said.

He added, as per the Cauvery River Water Tribunal judgment, Karnataka should have released 32.3 TMC to date, but only 4 TMC has been released.

"Karnataka should release 25,344 cusecs till August 31 so that Tamil Nadu will get its share. Dams across Cauvery in Karnataka have 58 TMC and receive 35,000 cusecs. As the dams are filling, there is no issue in releasing water to Tamil Nadu," he noted.

He urged the Central government to ensure that 25,000 cusecs of water were released from Karnataka to save Kurvai cropsa. Tamil Nadu should coerce the Central government.

In another statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Central government to revoke permission given to the neighbouring State for the preparation of a draft project report to construct a dam in Mekedatu.

"The Central government should prevent actions violating the Supreme Court order. The Tamil Nadu government should file contempt of court petition in the apex court," he urged.