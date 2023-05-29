Increase pace of desilt works, demand ryots of Delta region

TIRUCHY: The Delta farmers have expressed dissatisfaction about the pace of desilt works undertaken in the region and they demand the ministers and the officials from the concerned departments to pay a visit to speed up the works as the release of water from Mettur is expected on June 12.

A District Level Technical Committee (DLTC) was held in each district to fix the cost of cultivation and other basic works for the commencement of cultivation. Though the meeting was held in the month of November in which the farmer representatives too were present and gave suggestions, the State Level Technical Committee (STLC) is yet to be organised.

“We, the farmers went on insisting to commence the desilt works from the month of February, the government delayed two months and started the works in the month of April and the works are not undertaken on the top gear so that the water bodies would be ready well ahead of the water release. We doubt that the works may not be completed on time if the same speed has been continuing”, said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

He appealed to the higher officials from Agriculture, Water Resource, and Cooperative departments to visit the region and learn the reality and advise their subordinates accordingly to speed up the work.

He urged the state government to ensure adequate stock of fertilizers, crop loans to the eligible farmers, availability of quality seeds, and check the pricing of fertilizers.