Increase OBC creamy layer: Anbumani Ramadoss urges Central govt

CHENNAI: While requesting the central government to appoint a chairperson to the ninth National Commission for Backward Classes, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to increase the annual income slab for persons in creamy layer to Rs. 16 lakh.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the income limit for creamy layer was fixed as Rs. 8 lakh per year seven years ago.

"Despite demands to increase the limit, the central government is not even considering increasing the limit. This has disappointed the persons belonging to other backward classes, " he added.

He recalled that the creamy layer was imposed by the Supreme Court in 1992 while hearing a case pertaining to 27 per cent reservation to other backward classes.

When the creamy layer was introduced in 1993, income slab was Rs. 1 lakh. But the limit was revised for 11 years. Revision was made in 2004, 2008 and 2017. The slab should have been increased in 2020 and 2023.

"PMK is demanding the central government to increase the slab in the parliament and outside. While responding in the parliament, minister of state Virendra Kumar said that the government thinks the present slab is sufficient. This stand is against field reality, " Anbumani opined.

He urged the government to increase the creamy layer limit to Rs. 16 lakh from present Rs. 8 lakh and appoint chairperson and vice chairpersons for ninth National Commission for Backward Classes to make the commission functional.