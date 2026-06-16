Increase in farm loan waiver ceiling not sufficient: Anbumani Ramadoss

In a statement, Anbumani acknowledged the government's decision, announced by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, to enhance the crop loan waiver limit. However, he said the measure would not provide meaningful relief to a large section of indebted farmers whose outstanding loans have exceeded the revised threshold.

According to the government notification, all farmers, including small, marginal and large farmers, who have borrowed up to Rs 75,000 through cooperative institutions will receive a full waiver. Farmers with loans exceeding Rs 75,000 will receive relief of up to Rs 35,000 on their outstanding dues.