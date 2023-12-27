Increase in murders; Vanathi slams TN government

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government, BJP National Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday said the DMK government, which is following a confrontational trend with the Centre, is taking a soft approach towards the rowdies.

"The DMK government is taking a soft approach towards the rowdies. In DMK rule, people are scared and the rowdies are brave. Rowdies and anti-social elements should be suppressed with an iron hand, " Vanathi said in a statement.

Pointing out the recent murders in the state, the Coimbatore-South MLA said, "After the DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu, the sale of hooch and ganja has increased. As a result, illegal activities such as murder, robbery and sexual assault have increased to an unprecedented level."

"The DMK government, which is supposed to prevent the murders and protect law and order, is having fun. The DMK government which arrests all those who criticise Stalin, Udhayanidhi and their Dravidian Model government on social media, does not take action against the rioters and anti-social elements," she noted.