Increase Group-4 recruitment, urges PMK leader Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder-president S Ramadoss has demanded that the government increase the upcoming recruitment to Group-4 posts to 10,000, as there are lakhs of vacant posts in the state.

In a statement, the senior leader said that a notification has been issued to recruit 3,935 Group-4 posts.

"The state government employees' association has said that 6.25 lakh vacant posts are in government departments. As per a calculation, at least 2 lakh vacant posts are of Group-5 ranks. It is unfair to fill only 2 per cent of the vacant posts," he added.

Recalling that DMK promised to fill 3.50 lakh vacant posts and create 2 lakh additional posts, Ramadoss said that the DMK government filled only 15 per cent of the total vacant posts after it came to power.

"As there are lakhs of vacant posts in the government departments, the government is refusing to release the vacancy details to the public. The government should release a white paper on the number of vacancies when it came to power, and the number of posts filled during the last four and a half years," he demanded.

He urged the government to increase the present notification to fill 10,000 posts.