Increase govt seats by 50 to compensate for loss: PMK

PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said the conversion of private medical colleges into deemed universities has significantly reduced the number of seats available under the state government quota.

According to him, three institutions -- including St Peter’s Medical College, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Srinivasan Medical College in Chennai -- have already been granted deemed university status. As a result, the state has lost around 350 government-quota MBBS seats previously available at these colleges.

He further claimed that three more private medical colleges, including Karpaga Vinayaga Medical College at Maduranthakam, are expected to receive deemed university status soon, leading to the loss of another 350 government quota seats.