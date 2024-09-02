Increase focus on narcotics cases, DGP tells cops in Coimbatore range

CHENNAI: The Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal held a review meeting with senior police officers from the Coimbatore range on Friday and Saturday.

After an in-depth review session at the Coimbatore district police office, where he discussed critical issues such as murder, robbery, and dacoity, the DGP also provided actionable insights to strengthen law enforcement in the region.

He issued specific directives to enhance the detection and prevention of crimes, bolster support for victims of cybercrimes, and implement effective measures to reduce road accidents. In 2024 alone, the Coimbatore range had reported ganja-related 675 cases, resulting in the arrest of 749 individuals and the seizure of 738 kg of the substance.

The DGP reiterated the importance of taking rigorous action against those engaged in the illegal narcotics trade, including ganja and gutka, with instructions to freeze their assets.

The meeting also addressed infrastructure needs, including the construction of new police housing, the upkeep of existing police stations, and the repair of previously built buildings.

In recognition of exemplary performance in crime detection and law enforcement, he presented certificates and commendations to 51 police officers from the Coimbatore range.