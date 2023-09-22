Increase crop insurance money to farmers: PMK

CHENNAI: Noting that the release of crop insurance of Rs. 560 Crore is not adequate, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged chief minister MK Stalin to increase the insurance amount by holding talks with insurance firms.

In a statement, Anbumani said that insurance money to kuruvai crops has not been given for three years in a row. "As sufficient water is not released in Cauvery, more than 3.5 lakh acres of paddy fields are withering. Farmers are expressing that 2.5 lakh acres of paddy could not be saved. It is disappointing that farmers are facilitated to get crop insurance money, " he said.

He added that insurance was provided to kuruvai crops till 2021. In Tamil Nadu, insurance for other kuruvai crops, excluding rice, is being given. The central government is ready to provide crop insurance to kuruvai rice cultivation, but the state government is denying this.

"The situation of the state government is understandable. The central government has decreased its contribution and insurance firms are demanding higher premiums. Due to this, the government is denying insurance. But farmers are facing the issues, " he opined.

Pointing out the state government's announcement of compensation under disaster management fund even though the crops are insured, the compensation under the fund is meager when compared to insurance compensation.

"If crops are insured, farmers can get Rs. 30,000 per acre but the government provides Rs. 5,000 per acre during disasters. As cultivating paddy costs Rs. 25,000 per acre, farmers can manage if they are given Rs.30,000. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced to disburse Rs. 560 Crore through insurance firms. With this amount, farmers will get only Rs. 8,000 per acre. Government should take measures to ensure Rs. 30,000 per acre, " he urged.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to drop construction of Kalaignar International Center on Alavandar trust land in Muttukadu.