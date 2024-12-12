Increase budget allocation for children, TNCRW writes to PM

CHENNAI: Requesting an increase in funding for children among other key demands, the Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 32 anniversary of India’s ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

In the letter, TNCRW has urged the PM to recognise the need for renewed efforts to ensure rights of children in India. The activists have requested to amend the constitution to align with UNCRC definition of a child.

“In the Constitution, the definition of a ‘child’ as per Section 1 of the UNCRC,” the letter stated. “Every person who has not completed 18 years of age. This change must be reflected uniformly across all child-related laws in India to eliminate inconsistencies and provide comprehensive protection to all children.”

Additionally, the letter requested at least a 6% increase in the budget allocation for children, counting this demographic as a priority. “This increased investment on ‘children’ will have a direct impact and ensure their right to education, health, protection and development,” the letter stressed.

Furthermore, TNCRW has also requested the PMO to take initiatives to guarantee that very child has access to education, is enrolled in school, does not face discrimination on the grounds of religion, caste, gender or economic status and protected from all forms of violence, exploitation and neglect. Strengthen all kinds of child protection mechanisms such as the National and State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR/SCPCR), Juvenile Justice (JJ) Boards, and Child Welfare Committees (CWC). Lastly, also create platforms to hear children’s voices.

In the letter, TNCRW states, “Establish recognised platforms across local, state, and national governance systems to listen to children and include their perspectives in decisions concerning their lives and well-being. Meaningful child participation is essential to create policies that truly address their needs and aspirations.”