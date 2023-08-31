'Increase Aavin’s milk procurement price to be top-ranked firm in milk market'

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the procurement of milk by Aavin has reduced drastically, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to increase the procurement price to increase the amount of milk to be procured.

In a statement, Anbumani said that sales of Aavin milk has increased by 7 per cent when compared to the sales in August 2023 in the same period the previous year.

ஆவின் பால் கொள்முதல் ஓராண்டில் 10 லட்சம் லிட்டர் வீழ்ச்சி : கொள்முதல் விலையை உயர்த்தி, கொள்முதலை அதிகரிக்க வேண்டும்!



தமிழ்நாட்டில் ஆவின் பால் விற்பனை கடந்த ஆகஸ்ட் மாதத்துடன் ஒப்பிடும் போது நடப்பு ஆகஸ்ட் மாதத்தில் 7 விழுக்காடு அதிகரித்திருக்கிறது. கடந்த ஆகஸ்ட் மாதத்தில் 14.96… — Dr ANBUMANI RAMADOSS (@draramadoss) August 31, 2023

"On the other hand, procurement of milk has fallen down. Procurement has come down from 38.21 lakh liters to 28.78 lakh liters. Of the total milk produced in the State, Aavin procures only 12 per cent. It is unacceptable," he said.

He added that cooperative milk societies are yet to be formed in more than 8,000 villages. Milk produced in those villages is going to private companies. The main reason for private companies getting more milk is that their procurement price is higher than Aavin's.

"If Aavin could increase the sales by 7 per cent, it denotes demand from the public. By increasing procurement prices, Aavin can increase sales and revenue. This will help Aavin to become a top-ranked firm in the milk market. The government should take measures to increase the procurement of milk," he urged.