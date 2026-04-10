Income Tax raids at textile shops across Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY: Officials of the Income Tax Department conducted a search at a prominent textile store in Coimbatore on Friday, following allegations of tax irregularities.
According to sources, a team of ten officials arrived at the showroom located in Gandhipuram area in the morning. Immediately, the shutters were downed and employees inside were not allowed to leave during the search operation.
Officials examined various financial records, including account books and transaction documents. Authorities have seized certain documents pertaining to financial irregularities and further inquiries are underway. A similar search was also carried out in textile showrooms in neighbouring Tirupur district.
Meanwhile, Income Tax officials also conducted a search operation at Anandam, a Theni-based chain of textile showrooms in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai on Friday for reportedly evading tax.
A team of 10 officials went to the textile showroom near the old bus stand in Thanjavur around 11 am along with the para military forces and the local police personnel. The owner from Theni had reportedly evaded tax and so the officials conducted a surprise inspection.
Similarly, the shops were raided at Pudukkottai from morning that lasted till 6pm. The officials seized several documents. The shops declared holiday for the day due to the raids.