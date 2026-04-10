Income Tax raids at textile shops across Tamil Nadu

According to sources, a team of ten officials arrived at the showroom located in Gandhipuram area in the morning. Immediately, the shutters were downed and employees inside were not allowed to leave during the search operation.

Officials examined various financial records, including account books and transaction documents. Authorities have seized certain documents pertaining to financial irregularities and further inquiries are underway. A similar search was also carried out in textile showrooms in neighbouring Tirupur district.