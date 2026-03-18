Income suppression: IT summons MP Navas Kani

The petitioner, K. Venkatachalapathy, a resident of Tirunelveli, had filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Income Tax Department to conduct an investigation against Navas Kani, a Member of Parliament from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), part of DMK front, representing the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

The petitioner contended that a comparison of the nomination affidavits submitted by Navas Kani in the 2019 and 2024 elections reveals suppression of income. The increase in assets during the five-year period is extraordinary and steep.