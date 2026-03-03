Income discrepancy: Send notice to Navas Kani, Madras High Court tells Income Tax department

K. Venkatachalapathy of Tirunelveli had approached the court, contending that there was a significant discrepancy between the affidavits submitted by the IUML leader regarding his movable and immovable assets for the general elections in May 2019 and March 2024.

The petitioner further alleged that despite lodging a complaint regarding concealment of income, the Income Tax Department had failed to initiate any action, and therefore sought a direction to conduct a proper investigation.

A bench of Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan heard the matter. Counsel for the Income Tax department submitted that the petitioner did not have to institute the current proceedings and the Department, based on the materials available, would have taken appropriate action in accordance with law.