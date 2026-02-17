Income concealment: Madras High Court directs IT to respond to MP Navas Kani

The petitioner, K Venkatachalapathy of Tirunelveli, has approached the High Court contending that Navas Kani represents the Ramanathapuram parliamentary constituency and is a member of the Indian Union Muslim League.

He also stated that Navas Kani submitted an affidavit during the May 2019 election to the Election Commission of India detailing the list of movable and immovable assets owned by him and his family members, and that Navas Kani submitted another affidavit during the March 2024 election. There is a steep hike in his assets and a vast disparity when compared to the income disclosed in the affidavits. The increase in assets during the five years is extraordinary and steep.