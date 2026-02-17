Income concealment: Madras High Court directs IT to respond to MP Navas Kani

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Income Tax Department of India to file its response in a petition seeking a probe against Ramanathapuram Member of Parliament Navas Kani for allegedly suppressing his income.
The petitioner, K Venkatachalapathy of Tirunelveli, has approached the High Court contending that Navas Kani represents the Ramanathapuram parliamentary constituency and is a member of the Indian Union Muslim League.
He also stated that Navas Kani submitted an affidavit during the May 2019 election to the Election Commission of India detailing the list of movable and immovable assets owned by him and his family members, and that Navas Kani submitted another affidavit during the March 2024 election. There is a steep hike in his assets and a vast disparity when compared to the income disclosed in the affidavits. The increase in assets during the five years is extraordinary and steep.
While the MP had declared that his only source of income was from his position as a director in a private company, he had accumulated proceeds from the sale of properties worth approximately Rs18.14 crore during 2018–2023.
The petitioner further alleged that despite lodging a complaint regarding concealment of income, the Income Tax Department had failed to initiate any action, and therefore sought a direction to conduct a proper investigation.
The petition also pointed out that a separate plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the allegation of disproportionate assets against the MP is already pending.
After hearing the matter, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the Income Tax Department to file its counter affidavit within one week and adjourned the case accordingly.