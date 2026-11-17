Following administrative approval, the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment issued detailed guidelines, stating that applicants' annual family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to the notification, eligible brides must have attained the prescribed marriageable age, and their names must be included in the family ration card. Families earning more than Rs 2.5 lakh annually, paying income tax, or owning cars for personal use are not eligible for the scheme.

The notification also states that families owning more than five acres of wetland or 10 acres of dry land will be excluded from the scheme.