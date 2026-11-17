CHENNAI: The State government has issued detailed guidelines for the Annan Seer scheme, under which eligible brides will receive an eight-gram gold coin and a silk saree as marriage assistance.
Following administrative approval, the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment issued detailed guidelines, stating that applicants' annual family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.
According to the notification, eligible brides must have attained the prescribed marriageable age, and their names must be included in the family ration card. Families earning more than Rs 2.5 lakh annually, paying income tax, or owning cars for personal use are not eligible for the scheme.
The notification also states that families owning more than five acres of wetland or 10 acres of dry land will be excluded from the scheme.
Similarly, families consuming more than 3,600 units of electricity in a two-month billing cycle will not be eligible. The guidelines also state that elected representatives, government employees, pensioners, and those paying more than Rs 50 lakh in Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be excluded from the scheme.
Applicants can apply from 60 days before their wedding until the date of marriage. As the marriage assistance scheme applies from October 5, 2026, those whose marriages are scheduled up to January 15, 2027, can apply until that date, according to the notification.
Applicants can submit applications through e-Seva centres or the official portal (www.tnsevai.tn.gov.in).
If an application is rejected during verification, the applicant can file an appeal through the same website, the government said.