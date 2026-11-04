Inclusive workplaces make Tamil Nadu more competitive: StartupTN chief

CHENNAI: Inclusive workplaces are essential to Tamil Nadu’s industrial competitiveness, StartupTN Chairman Singai G Ramachandran said on Tuesday, urging companies to build a culture of trust and measure their progress in promoting women at work.
“Tamil Nadu’s industrial strength lies not only in its infrastructure or investments, but also in its people. And inclusive workplaces make the State more competitive,” he said at the Best of Best Conference – Awards 2026, organised by Avtar Career Creators and Seramount.
The conference recognised organisations under the Best Companies for Women in India, Most Inclusive Companies Index and Best Companies for ESG categories. This year, organisers also introduced the Best Companies for Workplace Wellness category.
R Seshasayee, chairman, Asian Paints and former chairman of Infosys and IndusInd Bank, said workplace culture influenced decision-making, collaboration and business performance. “Caste, religion and gender discrimination still thrive, and as corporations, we have the responsibility to make the workplace inclusive,” he stated.
The conference also saw the launch of Circle of Inclusive Cultures (CIC), a corporate membership platform by Avtar Career Creators and Seramount to help organisations exchange workplace practices and learn from one another. Avtar’s MD, Saundarya Rajesh, said, “The platform will complement the organisations’ benchmarking work by enabling companies to exchange practical insights throughout the year.”
The top 10 Best Companies for Women in India for 2026 were Accenture, AXA, Barclays, EY, HDFC Life, Lear, Procter - Gamble, Tech Mahindra, TVS and Vedanta Oil & Gas.