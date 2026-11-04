Inclusive workplaces make Tamil Nadu more competitive: StartupTN chief

“Tamil Nadu’s industrial strength lies not only in its infrastructure or investments, but also in its people. And inclusive workplaces make the State more competitive,” he said at the Best of Best Conference – Awards 2026, organised by Avtar Career Creators and Seramount.

The conference recognised organisations under the Best Companies for Women in India, Most Inclusive Companies Index and Best Companies for ESG categories. This year, organisers also introduced the Best Companies for Workplace Wellness category.