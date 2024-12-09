Inclusive education: TN school teachers’ assessment to begin on Dec 14

CHENNAI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has announced a baseline and end-line assessment for teachers from classes 1 to 12 starting December 14.

A framework for improving formal education through inclusive education for children with special needs in the academic year 2024-2025 has been developed. The assessment for teachers on inclusive education has been done by SCERT.

Also, from December 14, the assessment will be uploaded on Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal and teachers can take the assessment as per block-level.

The assessment will be done on topics from Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and different types of disabilities. The format will include a baseline assessment, a training video, a training manual and lastly an end line assessment.

Further, SCERT has urged participation in training for all school teachers handling classes 1-12 across the State.