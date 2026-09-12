Include CM, ministers, and MPs in mandatory asset disclosure: PMK urges TN govt

In a statement issued on Saturday, the former union minister welcomed the state’s directive ordering all public servants, teachers, and judicial staff to submit their asset returns by October 31 as a commendable step toward curbing corruption.

However, he emphasized that restricting this rule to government staff while exempting political leaders will fail to eliminate corruption from public administration.

He said under the amended Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, staff are required to submit detailed disclosures of both movable and immovable assets, as well as liabilities, registered in their names or under family members through the Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS).