Include CM, ministers, and MPs in mandatory asset disclosure: PMK urges TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to extend the mandatory annual asset disclosure rules, currently applicable only to state government employees, to elected representatives, including the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and civic body leaders.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the former union minister welcomed the state’s directive ordering all public servants, teachers, and judicial staff to submit their asset returns by October 31 as a commendable step toward curbing corruption.
However, he emphasized that restricting this rule to government staff while exempting political leaders will fail to eliminate corruption from public administration.
He said under the amended Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, staff are required to submit detailed disclosures of both movable and immovable assets, as well as liabilities, registered in their names or under family members through the Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS).
Calling for complete political accountability, Anbumani said politicians must set an example for civil servants, as administrative corruption will naturally decline if elected leaders remain transparent.
He demanded that the state enforce mandatory annual asset disclosures in the public domain for all elected representatives every January 1 for social auditing.
Furthermore, he urged the government to frame rules requiring representatives to publicly explain any year-on-year asset growth exceeding a set threshold, and to bring top leaders under the Lokayukta framework to ensure true public integrity.