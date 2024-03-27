Include adolescent girls’ sexual reproductive health rights in manifesto

CHENNAI: In a consultation meeting on Sexual Reproductive Health services and Rights (SRHR) of adolescent girls held in the city recently, several members of NGOs urged political parties to include SRHR in their election manifesto.

For the discussion, 42 non-profits in Chennai district had participated. After the meeting, the NGOs decided to demand the political parties to include the adolescent girls’ rights particularly SRHR in their respective party’s poll manifestos for Lok Sabha elections.

In the meeting, the discussion was focused on the need for advocating comprehensive sex education in schools, ensuring access to affordable contraception and family planning services for young women, promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, advocating for safe and legal abortion services, addressing maternal and child health issues, combating gender-based violence, and ensuring access to healthcare services for marginalised communities.

“Since the adolescent age is up to 19 years, and new voters are mostly 18 years, political parties should consider the needs of the young girls like clean toilets and water, free sanitary pads,” said a member of Centre for Women’s Development and Research.

Also, they urged sexuality and sexual reproductive health in school syllabus.