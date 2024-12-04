Incentive for farmers who pick alternate crops: Nagapattinam Collector

TIRUCHY: Farmers who opt for alternate crops including millets and oil seeds would get an incentive of Rs 1,200 per acre under the State Agriculture Development Scheme along with the subsidy for fertilizers, said the Nagapattinam Collector P Akash on Tuesday.

Chairing the Farmers Grievances Redressal Meet, Collector Akash said, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) of Rs 6,000 has been distributed to farmers in three instalments and those farmers who own land can approach the e-Sevai Centre and register their names for the benefits and for more assistance, the farmers can approach the Agriculture Extension Centres in their respective places.

Stating that the government is keen on supporting the farmers who opt for alternate crop cultivation, Akash said, an incentive of Rs 1,200 per acre has been distributed to the farmers who opt for alternate crops like millets, pulses and soil seeds along with the subsidy of Rs 250 per acre for fertilizer like gypsum and zinc sulphate under State Agriculture Development Scheme.

The farmers can register their names for the benefit through the Uzhavan App or Assistant Director of Agriculture in their respective places, said the Collector.

Meanwhile, the farmers are encouraged to grow trees along with the fields with a 100 per cent subsidy for the saplings like teakwood, iluppai, guava, jamun and maha kani under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and the farmers can register for the benefit for 2024-25 through Uzhavan App, said the Collector.