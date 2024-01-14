Inauguration of Ram temple is a political festival, says TR Baalu

CHENNAI: DMK treasurer and MP, TR Baalu on Sunday flayed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and said that the inauguration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya is not a spiritual ceremony but a political festival.

"The BJP, which came to power at Centre in 2014, has yet to fulfil any of its electoral promises. BJP has no qualms about not fulfilling its promises. To hide this and divert people's attention, they (BJP) try to cover up their failure by showing the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya as their achievement, " TR Baalu said in a statement.

Comparing the BJP with DMK, the veteran parliamentarian said, "DMK which seeks harmony and fraternity by ignoring the politics of hatred, has never become politically cold by infusing politics into spirituality and politics into devotion. The people of the spiritual community are lauding the steps taken to restore the temple's assets worth Rs 5,381 crore. We (DMK) have never sought political gain by talking about spirituality on election platforms."

"BJP is seeing if it can win by deceiving the people and not by doing good to them. It is sure that the people of India will teach the right lesson for this, " he added.