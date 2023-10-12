Inaction on arrest warrant: Show cause notices issued to Vellore SP, inspector

VELLORE: The Vellore consumer disputes redressal forum issued show cause notices to the Vellore SP and the Katpadi inspector for failing to act on arrest warrants issued earlier on Wednesday. Court officials said that Shanthi of Katpadi built a house at Christianpet through a construction company.

As the construction was slipshod and as it was also not completed on time, she moved the Vellore consumer court which granted her Rs 5 lakh in damages and another Rs 50,000 toward court cost. As the company failed to pay the amount she moved the court again.

The court summoned the company manger, who failed to appear and court followed with arrest warrant. Though police received the warrant, they failed to act on it till date resulting in Magistrate A Meenakshisundaram issuing show cause notices to both the Vellore SP and Katpadi inspector demanding to know why action should not be taken against them for not acting on the warrant.