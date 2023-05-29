In Vellore, rivals ready to join AIADMK

VELLORE: The current membership drive undertaken by Vellore urban AIADMK unit saw an unexpected twist when DMK supporters expressed willingness to join AIADMK, sources said.

This follows the district unit planning review meetings of the membership drive at various levels from May 27, party sources said.

However, those participating in house to house review drive were surprised when they found that residents of houses known to favour the DMK said they wanted to join the AIADMK. A participant who spoke to DT Next said, “the law and order scene in the present dispensation with free flow of liquor and ganja and the recent spurious liquor deaths all seem have made an impact on ordinary people.”

Asked whether they would be allowed to join, Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu said, “We confirm if they want to join the AIADMK and only if they say yes do we give them the membership form.” “Infighting in DMK’s Katpadi unit over sand mining was the last straw for many people,” a source said.