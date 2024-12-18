In u-turn, Annamalai says TN BJP open to ally with AIADMK too

CHENNAI: State unit BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday made a significant U-turn, stating that the party is open to all possibilities to unseat the DMK government, including reviving ties with AIADMK or strengthening the BJP-led NDA.

He emphasised that the party's primary goal is to unseat the DMK government in the State and didn't rule out the possibility of reviving ties with the AIADMK.

Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters, Annamalai expressed camaraderie with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, addressing him as "Annan" (elder brother).

He also acknowledged that the BJP's growth has caused many concerns, as evidenced by Palaniswami's general council meeting speech.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assembly elections, Annamalai said that the electoral landscape in the State will be vastly different after the polls.

"Dravidian parties may not be able to form a government independently. Other parties may form a coalition government. People of TN are ready for a change and are open to new politics," he said.

It may be recalled that the Palaniswami-led AIADMK had accused the BJP's State president, K Annamalai, of deliberately defaming its leaders, including Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai and late party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Speaking of this, a senior BJP leader told DT Next that Annamalai had expressed the party's high command's willingness to explore alliance options to expand the party's footprint in the State.

"With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, we will engage in intense political manoeuvring to emerge as a major player in the State's politics. Annamalai's statement indicates a new era in TN politics, where alliances and partnerships would play a crucial role," the leader said.

This announcement comes after the BJP-led NDA failed to win any seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the State.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the State unit BJP urged the DMK government to establish a special court to investigate cases against uniformed personnel.

Citing a recent Supreme Court verdict, State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad emphasised the need for fair and lawful policing.

"In light of the Supreme Court's judgement, the TN government must take immediate action to inform and educate the State's uniform force by establishing guidelines and protocols that emphasise the importance of fair and lawful policing," Prasad said.