In TVK rule, DPCs no longer collect Rs 40 per paddy bag: Minister P Venkataramanan

Noting that the government is planning to establish new warehouses, he said both the Dharmapuram Mutt and Velankanni Parish priests have given a positive nod for land allocation. This will ensure that the procured pady will be safely stocked in the upcoming days, he said.

“The farmers were happy that the DPC staff no longer collect a bribe of Rs 40 per bag from them,” said the minister. He also said that the government would decide on the new contract for paddy procurement as the already existing contract matures on June 30. A target of 65 lakh MT paddy procurement has been planned this season, he said.