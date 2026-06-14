In TVK rule, DPCs no longer collect Rs 40 per paddy bag: Minister P Venkataramanan

TIRUCHY: The TVK government has put an end to the practice of illegally collecting Rs 40 per bag at Tamil Nadu Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) from the farmers, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, P Venkataramanan, said here on Saturday. In this light, the farmers have expressed their gratitude to the government, added the minister.
Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing paddy procurement process at godowns and PDS outlets, Minister Venkataramanan said, "Stagnant paddy bags are piled up at several DPC godowns across the Delta region due to the mismanagement of the previous DMK government. Inspection found that 3,50 lakh MT paddy has been accumulated in the godowns in Thanjavur, while 1.90 lakh MT paddy is in Mayiladuthurai, and 1.20 lakh MT paddy is stocked in Nagapattinam. We are looking into the reasons for the delay in the movement of the procured paddy," he said.
Noting that the government is planning to establish new warehouses, he said both the Dharmapuram Mutt and Velankanni Parish priests have given a positive nod for land allocation. This will ensure that the procured pady will be safely stocked in the upcoming days, he said.
“The farmers were happy that the DPC staff no longer collect a bribe of Rs 40 per bag from them,” said the minister. He also said that the government would decide on the new contract for paddy procurement as the already existing contract matures on June 30. A target of 65 lakh MT paddy procurement has been planned this season, he said.