In spending cut move, govt relieves 70 consultants appointed during DMK regime

The move comes weeks after the department sought detailed reports from other departments regarding the engagement of consultants, advisers and retired officials serving on a contractual or re-employment basis.

According to officials, many of the consultants had been appointed since 2021 to provide policy inputs, assist in scheme formulation and support departmental administration. They were posted in departments including Law, Municipal Administration and Special Programme Implementation.

"Nearly 70 consultants who had been working in various departments since the previous regime have been relieved from service with effect from Monday, in accordance with the government's decision," a senior official said.

Sources said each consultant was drawing remuneration of around Rs 1 lakh per month under temporary contractual appointments. The government is understood to have decided this as part of its efforts to reduce expenditure and create more employment opportunities for young people.