In spending cut move, govt relieves 70 consultants appointed during DMK regime

CHENNAI: At least 70 consultants appointed across various government departments during the previous DMK regime have been relieved from service following a review undertaken by the Human Resources Management Department.
The move comes weeks after the department sought detailed reports from other departments regarding the engagement of consultants, advisers and retired officials serving on a contractual or re-employment basis.
According to officials, many of the consultants had been appointed since 2021 to provide policy inputs, assist in scheme formulation and support departmental administration. They were posted in departments including Law, Municipal Administration and Special Programme Implementation.
"Nearly 70 consultants who had been working in various departments since the previous regime have been relieved from service with effect from Monday, in accordance with the government's decision," a senior official said.
Sources said each consultant was drawing remuneration of around Rs 1 lakh per month under temporary contractual appointments. The government is understood to have decided this as part of its efforts to reduce expenditure and create more employment opportunities for young people.
Before the move, the Human Resources Management Department had directed all department secretaries to furnish comprehensive details regarding consultants, advisers and retired personnel continuing in service under re-employment arrangements.
Officials noted that nearly 3.5 lakh vacancies remain unfilled across government departments and public sector institutions in the State. The government is examining whether responsibilities currently handled by consultants and re-employed personnel can be assigned to newly recruited staff in the future.
During the previous DMK government, several departments had engaged consultants and advisers on contractual terms to provide technical expertise and policy guidance. In some cases, advisers were appointed on monthly remuneration packages running into several lakhs of rupees.
Government sources said the present administration believes that rationalising such appointments would help contain expenditure while also opening up opportunities for regular recruitment. The review of re-employed officials and consultants is expected to continue, and further decisions may be taken based on department-wise assessments.