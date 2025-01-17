In solidarity with Delhi farmers, TN ryots to rally on Jan 26

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu non-political unit of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will stage a hunger strike in Chennai on January 22 and a tractor rally across the State on January 26 in solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi, said the coordinators PR Pandian and P Ayyakannu here, on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, both Pandian and Ayyakannu said the national coordinator of SKM Jagjit Singh Dallewal has commenced his indefinite hunger strike from November 26 for various demands of the farmers.

“Though the protest has intensified, the union government has failed to organise a talk with the agitating farmers. The health condition of Dallewal has been deteriorating day by day and it is time for the union government to commence the talk,” Pandian said.

The Tamil Nadu unit of SKM has planned a hunger strike on January 22 in Chennai and a tractor rally across the state on January 26 in which thousands of farmers would take part, Pandian said.

Meanwhile, Ayyakannu said that Chief Minister MK Stalin should send a representation to the union government to uphold the apex court's direction on MSP. He also demanded the state government should release the subsidy for tractors that was stopped for three years.