In-service teachers seek uniform pass mark of 60 for TNTET

Teachers said that the existing system of different pass marks based on community has resulted in thousands of candidates narrowly missing the qualifying mark, with at least 10,000 teachers reportedly failing the exam this time by marginal marks.

Teachers’ representatives said that a uniform qualifying mark would ensure fairness for those already working in schools and preparing for the eligibility test while continuing to discharge their teaching responsibilities. They also argued that reservation-based relaxation could be applied to fresh candidates appearing for the regular TET, rather than extending different qualifying thresholds to in-service teachers.

S Neelakandan, Tiruchy district secretary of TN Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC), said, “In-service teachers are facing difficulties preparing for the exam alongside their regular work. They have to take classes, complete academic responsibilities and prepare for the TET simultaneously. A uniform pass mark of 60 would be a fair approach for all in-service teachers, regardless of their community. The government should consider their working conditions and provide a level playing field.”

He also stressed for weightage marks for TNTET depending on the tenure of teachers. The demand comes after the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) announced the results of the Special TNTET, with 1.08 lakh candidates qualifying out of more than 2.20 lakh who appeared for the exam conducted in July. The overall pass percentage stood at 49.34%, while more than 1.11 lakh in-service teachers failed to clear the test.