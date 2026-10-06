In search of Cupid, men conned in crores

Crypto trading

Chennai resident Manohar (name changed) who works in a nationalised bank was one of the victims of ‘pig butchering’; he had lost over Rs 4.5 crore. In February this year, the 55-year-old had downloaded a dating app, Lovely, and became friends with a ‘woman’, who claimed to be from London. They exchanged phone numbers and began chatting on WhatsApp.

“The messages come from a number with London’s calling code and the men tend to believe they are talking with a real woman. More often than not, scamsters operate from compounds in Southeast Asia,” explained a senior police officer. “After a week of checking in everyday, exchanging pleasantries, conversations about everything, ranging from weather to the man’s area of interest, scamsters slowly gain his confidence.”

In Manohar’s case, after a week of conversation, the woman claimed that the photographs and name in the dating profile were fake as a cautionary measure and claimed that her real name was something else and shared another set of photographs. Ironically, this move convinced Manohar and the scamster gained his confidence.

The two then spoke about the paths they travelled so far and the scamster spun a sob story that she had lost both her parents and was living with her ‘uncle’. Manohar was drawn into this web of deceit and after a week of WhatsApp chatting, she gradually introduced him to her ‘uncle’, saying he was a cryptocurrency trading mentor and suggested that Manohar take his advice to grow his funds exponentially.

The ‘uncle’ made Manohar register in a crypto trading company, Coinexx, and persuaded him to invest. To convince him that the platform was genuine, the scamsters made him invest a small amount and made him withdraw the profits.

In Manohar’s case, he was made to sign a trading agreement stating that every participant had to complete a certain number of trading sessions and the 15 % of the profit earned in each session to be paid as commission. At the end of the sessions, his trading account reflected assets worth over $1.1 million (Rs 10.5 crore).

Manohar also paid the agreed upon commission after which his ordeal began. He was unable to withdraw his profits and when asked, he was told that his account was locked due to violation of trading rules and was demanded over Rs 2.6 crore to unlock the account.

This was in the first week of March and in the next three months, Manohar withdrew his savings, borrowed money from relatives, pledged his properties to pay the fraudsters, according to his complaint. He believed that his profits would compensate for his losses.

By the end of June though, the communication stopped and the trading website became inaccessible after which Manohar realised he was cheated. He registered a complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) after contacting the helpline (1930).