In nine months cyber criminals siphoned off Rs.1116 crore from TN victims

CHENNAI: Cyber criminals siphoned off at least Rs.1116 crore during the last 9 months from victims in Tamil Nadu and the cyber cops managed to freeze Rs.526 crore of the defrauded money and returned Rs.48 crore to the victims, said a note from the state police headquarters on Thursday.

For the period from January 2024 to September 2024, there is a loss of Rs.1116 crores attributed to cyber financial frauds and Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has successfully frozen Rs.526 crores both by automatic and manual approach, the press note said.

Pointing out that immediate registration of compliant via cyber help line number 1930 or at www.cybercrime.gov.in will be helpful in at least freezing the account of the suspect.

"The cyber helpline number 1930 is gaining its momentum. With its huge reach the complaints that are reported at the Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) are send for automatic blocking with no delay. This facility saves the hard earned money of the victims. This facility is more suitable for any fresh or live complaints. Without losing any time and any delay the complaints shall be registered in either or by dialing 1930.

Advisory for public:

There is no arrest online. So if anyone says over call that you are arrested please don't panic.

Do not join any unknown groups in Telegram or Whatsapp even if it is referred to by your friends or relatives.

Don't trust anyone in the cyber world. Be cautious.

Check the sender's address carefully:

Scammers often create fake.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to your email accounts in addition to your password.

Ensure a strong and complex password.