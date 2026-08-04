In major relief to ryots, Cauvery inflow rises to 18,000 cusecs at Biligundlu

The inflow at Biligundlu, which stood at 500 cusecs on Monday evening, rose to 1,000 cusecs in the early hours of Tuesday. It further increased to 8,000 cusecs by 7 am and surged to 18,000 cusecs by 10 am, bringing the dry stretches of the Cauvery back to life with water flowing in full force.

Officials said the inflow is expected to rise further as Karnataka continues to release more than 27,000 cusecs of water from the Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoirs following heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas.

With the river flow increasing, police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel have intensified patrols and monitoring along the Cauvery banks. As a precautionary measure, the Dharmapuri district administration has prohibited bathing and suspended coracle operations at Hogenakkal.