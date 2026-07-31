In major meth haul, Ramnathapuram cops seize 1.5 kg contraband worth Rs 1 crore; 9 held

"The gang converted a lathe into a small laboratory and manufactured methamphetamine under the guidance of senior peddlers from Chennai, Kerala and Vellore. Their primary target was the youth," G Chandeesh, Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram, told DT Next.

Shakul Hameed of Mannadi in Chennai and Zakir Hussain of Ilayangudi are under police interrogation. Shakul Hameed played an active role in distributing methamphetamine, while Zakir Hussain from Ilayangudi was involved in cooking meth, the official said.