In major drug bust, Nellai police seize ganja worth Rs 3 cr from fish truck

Based on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Venkatesh of the Crime Intelligence Unit, Tirunelveli Range, conducted an intensive vehicle check on the highway from Vilathikulam to Keezhavaippar beach on Friday night. The team lay in wait and began checking vehicles. At midnight, a mini container fish lorry bearing an Andhra Pradesh registration number was travelling through Puliankulam between Vilathikulam and Kulathur, followed by a luxury car. The police surrounded both vehicles.

During the inspection, police found empty plastic tubs used to transport fish stacked in the front section. When they removed the tubs, they discovered gunny bags behind them. Further search revealed 338 kg of ganja packed into 169 bundles weighing 2 kg each. The consignment was valued at Rs 3 crore.