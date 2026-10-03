In major drug bust, Nellai police seize ganja worth Rs 3 cr from fish truck

THOOTHUKUDI: The police arrested three people and seized 338 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 crore, allegedly smuggled from Andhra Pradesh in a mini lorry transporting fish, after a vehicle check on the East Coast Road at Kulathur in Thoothukudi district.
Based on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Venkatesh of the Crime Intelligence Unit, Tirunelveli Range, conducted an intensive vehicle check on the highway from Vilathikulam to Keezhavaippar beach on Friday night. The team lay in wait and began checking vehicles. At midnight, a mini container fish lorry bearing an Andhra Pradesh registration number was travelling through Puliankulam between Vilathikulam and Kulathur, followed by a luxury car. The police surrounded both vehicles.
During the inspection, police found empty plastic tubs used to transport fish stacked in the front section. When they removed the tubs, they discovered gunny bags behind them. Further search revealed 338 kg of ganja packed into 169 bundles weighing 2 kg each. The consignment was valued at Rs 3 crore.
The Crime Intelligence Unit police handed over the contraband, the container lorry, the luxury car and the three detainees to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing police station at Kovilpatti
The police immediately detained three people -- the container lorry driver and two men travelling in the luxury car that was following it. During questioning, the police identified them as Joshua Kanaraj Adhi (47), Thanavel (51), and Srinivas Kalyan (24), from Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh. The investigation revealed that the ganja had allegedly been brought from Andhra Pradesh under the guise of fertiliser bags and was intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by sea through Keezhavaippar, near Vilathikulam.
The Crime Intelligence Unit police handed over the 338 kg of ganja, the container lorry, the luxury car and the three detainees to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing police station at Kovilpatti. A case was registered, and the police questioned the trio.
The three arrested men were subsequently taken to Thoothukudi for further investigation, along with the seized 338 kg of ganja, luxury car and mini container fish lorry. The incident, in which an attempt was allegedly made to smuggle ganja worth Rs 3 crore from Andhra Pradesh to Sri Lanka via Thoothukudi, has caused a stir.