In lottery-less TN, fortune hunters wait for Keralam’s Rs 30 crore Onam bumper results on Sept 26

To be clear, the bumper prize winner won’t receive the full amount. Around 12% will go as agent commission (Rs 3.6 crore), and the remaining amount will attract a tax of Rs 30%. Also, the individual’s personal Income Tax slab will also apply. However, even after the deductions, the winner stands to get more than Rs 18 crore (excluding personal IT).

The sale has been a roaring success, with 89.85 lakh of the 90 lotteries printed being sold. Each ticket costs Rs 500, fetching the government around Rs 450 crore in revenue. Such is the interest for the prize money that many from Tamil Nadu often head to Keralam to purchase tickets to try their luck. R Vivek, a middle-aged man from Chennai, said he bought five tickets when he visited Guruvayoor temple last month.