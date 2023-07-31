In latest reshuffle, four police officers promoted to SP rank in State

CHENNAI: Four police officers in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) have been promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP) and were issued new postings, as per an order from the Home Department on Saturday.

ADSP S Ravichandran, who was serving as Deputy Commandant, of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) battalion, Tiruchy has been promoted and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Headquarters, Tiruchy City. ADSP H Ramesh Babu who was serving at the Police recruit school, Villupuram has been posted as DCP, High Court Security, Greater Chennai Police.

V Malaichamy who was serving as ADSP (headquarters) in Ariyalur district has been promoted and posted as SP, Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell, Chennai. AC Sellapandiyan serving in Salem City as ADSP, Cyber Crime Wing has been promoted and posted as Commandant, TSP Battalion Avadi.